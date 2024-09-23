Foggy first week of fall, mild & warm Tuesday

Temperatures are remaining near normal for the week but we will see some cloudy skies and dense overnight fog into Tuesday.

A dense fog advisory has been issues for north Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County from 9pm Monday night to 10am Tuesday. That creates hazardous driving conditions with limited visibility, including the Santa Ynez Valley.

Northern SB County and SLO County is forecasted to more foggy than other areas for the next few days as well, especially in the morning and evening hours.

Inland areas will be trending warm with temperatures rising above normal there for most of this week.

The region will see some clearing and sunshine in the afternoons. Coastal cities will see the most cloud coverage this week, bringing fall-like conditions to those areas.

Temperatures cool by a few degrees for most areas this weekend but looking mostly mild and comfortable for the week.