Rain chances begin Wednesday, thunderstorms possible

Cool temperatures continue Wednesday as a new low pressure system moves into the area bringing chances of rain and even thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The wet weather system is coming from the northwest coast.

Areas with the highest chance of heavy rain pockets and thunderstorms are the internal parts of SLO, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, mainly in the mountain ranges. About 1-4-1/2 inch of rain is forecasted for those areas.

Mostly light rain and drizzle is expected for coastal communities between Wednesday and Thursday.

The wet and cool weather system is expected to exit by Friday bringing warm and dry conditions by the weekend.

Significant warming, sunny skies, and above average temperatures return for the weekend and into early next week.



