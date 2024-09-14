Cool and cloudy forecast, Sept 15th

Cool and cloudy has been our weather story as the Pacific continues to push in cool weather systems that could even bring a chance for sprinkles. Look for more clouds and even some spotty drizzle for the overnight and in to early Sunday. Highs will once again be on the cool side with the coast seeing mostly 60's with maybe a 70 degree reading or two. Inland areas will only warm slightly more with most areas topping out in the low to mid 70's. While there are no official alerts in our region, air quality to our east and southeast will be very poor with heavy smoke from the numerous brushfires.

Looking ahead, a fast moving and mostly dry cold front will pass through the region by late Sunday. A slight chance for rain will come in to play mostly for our northern regions. If any measurable precipitation falls, it should stay below a tenth to maybe a quarter of an inch. Winds from the northwest will bring some clearer skies as the heavy fog will be scoured out a bit, but things will stay on the cool side. Clouds return again by Tuesday with more chances for sprinkles through about mid week. Again, chances for precipitation are slight and measurable rainfall would be light if any does fall. By late in the work week we should see warmer weather as a slight offshore flow develops. The first day of Fall will fall on Sunday and as we all know, warm sunshine is usually a hallmark of our climate in this part of the world.