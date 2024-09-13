Low pressure brings cooler temps and more clouds for Saturday

A taste of Fall for is headed to the region this weekend. Saturday conditions will be a bit similar to Friday, with temperatures dropping a couple of degrees, depending on your micro climate. Another low pressure system makes way to the region and will bring cool artic air. A 10% chance of rain is forecasted, but it is a very low chance.

Cloud cover returns and will linger a little longer on Saturday. For the inland areas, better clearing is expected by the afternoon. Winds will pick up and will be most gusty for Gaviota, everywhere else will be rather moderate once again.

Temperatures for Saturday will be in the 70s for the coasts and valleys and 80s for the interior.

By Sunday more dense clouds are expected and chances for rain go up to 20% in evening. Temperatures drop further and it will be rather gloomy and cool. The interior areas have a better chance for sun, but clouds are still expected. Its a great break from the extreme heat, so grab a cup of coffee or tea and enjoy!