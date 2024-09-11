Feeling like fall Wednesday, tracking the first rainfall of the season!

Onshore flow strengthens Wednesday, allowing additional cooling for the area. Marine clouds impact visibility for areas north of Point Conception and we may see some patchy clouds in Ventura and Santa Barbara for a few hours ion the morning. Low pressure in the Pacific Northwest will create gusty winds near the Gaviota Coast, so a Wind Advisory has been issued from 11am - 11pm. Gusts could reach 45mph or greater.

Were tracking our next series of low pressure systems. Thursday will be calm with more clouds and fog to start the morning. Winds may be breezy by the afternoon, but it appears they will not be up to advisory levels. Skies turn sunny by the evening and it will be a great day for pickleball or a bike ride outside.

Friday through the weekend is when our more potent system arrives. As of now, it is projected that an area of low pressure moves into Central California and may be cool enough to stir up some light showers! Misting and drizzle is possible throughout the viewing area, temperatures cool down and clouds hang around the beaches. Light rain showers continue through Tuesday before low pressure exits the area and we begin a slight warming and drying trend.