Heating up Tuesday, heatwave follows

Temperatures will rise Tuesday as we head into this week's heatwave that is expected to peak Wednesday through Friday.

Some inland areas could start experiencing dangerous heat as early as Tuesday.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for all our non-beach locations in SLO, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. That begins 11am Wednesday and lasts until 8pm Friday with temperatures up to 110 possible in our region.

There is about a 50-60 percent change that even beach cities could find themselves under a heat advisory by Wednesday or Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly clear and sunny skies are in the forecast for the daytime of each day for the rest of this week, with some light early morning clouds and fog expected in the coastal communities. Clouds overall are weakening as progress into the week with decreasing onshore flow and increased high pressure.

The hottest days of this week are now looking to be Thursday and Friday with temperatures well above average. By Thursday, beach areas will see temperatures up to 10 degrees above normal, and up to 18 degrees above normal everywhere else.

Thursday and Friday you can expect 80s at the beaches and 90s up to around 100 for the inland areas.

Sundowner winds are expected each night through Friday, strongest on Thursday night, creating fire weather conditions.

Temperatures will slightly cool this weekend but remain above average.