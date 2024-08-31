Beautiful holiday weather, Sept 1, forecast

Another flawless sun soaked day for us. Large air masses of high and low pressure are bringing significantly different weather patterns for most of the U.S. In the west, high pressure is creating very warm and even hot conditions while the much of the east sees lower pressure and cooler than normal holiday weekend weather. We are right between the western high pressure and another area of low pressure moving in from the Pacific. This means mild temperatures and the ever present marine layer will likely hold through the Labor Day Holiday. Look for highs on Sunday to top out in the 60's and 70's with 80's and 90's farther inland. patchy fog is expected along the coast and should burn off by the late morning or early afternoon.

Looking ahead, our mild pattern will start to become a bit warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the east. Coastal areas will still benefit from a slight sea breeze and patchy fog will likely continue for most of the coast. However, any fog will burn off quicker with the combination of high pressure and a warming ocean. Inland areas by mid week could easily see triple digits with heat advisories or warnings becoming front and center for our weather story as we head toward the first weekend of September. We will update the forecast frequently as we get a better grip with details from our forecast computer over the next few days.