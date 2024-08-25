Next week is looking great, Aug 26th forecast

Another fabulous day with abundant sunshine and mild to warm temperatures across the region. The storm system that brought rain, very cool temperatures and even some snow to Northern California, has pushed well to the east. This will open the door for high pressure to rebuild and usher in a warming trend for the next few days. We are keeping an eye on gusty northerly winds, especially along the South Coast where those gusts will likely exceed 30-mph through early Monday. Light and patchy fog will continue along the coast, but ta warming ocean will help to create decent burn off times in most coastal areas. Temperatures on Monday should once again be very nice with seasonal 60's and 70's for the beaches and 80's, 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, our unseasonal storm system will push well out of the region which means we could see a quick burst of offshore winds. The mild Santa Ana will help to warm things as northeasterly winds push through Southern California early next week. For us this means warming inland with more mild weather along the coast as the marine layer retreats a bit before building toward mid week. Overall, our forecast for next week looks very uneventful and quiet for now. This is always good news is that means more great conditions as we transition out of August and in to September.