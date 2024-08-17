Sunday forecast looks great, Aug 18th

Aside from some patchy morning coastal fog, it was another beautiful August day. We are expecting another similar weather story for Sunday and in to next week. The marine layer will rear its head once again for the late night and early morning hours. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 60's and 50's. For Sunday expect any patchy morning fog to mostly dissipate by mid day. Afternoon highs will warm in to the 60's and 70's for our beach communities. Inland areas will of course mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80's to lower 90's. Winds will get a bit gusty along the Gaviota coast by late afternoon, but should stay below advisory levels.

Looking ahead, a slight warming trend is expected by about Tuesday or Wednesday for inland areas as the onshore flow weakens just a bit. Just as quickly as that happens, we should then see a slight cooling trend through the rest of the work week and in to next weekend. Coastal areas will see more late night and early morning fog with early clearing expected. The reason for a better clearing pattern is that the ocean is finally warming up in most areas. When you have a very chilly water temperature versus a very warm and hot land temperatures you get a stubborn marine layer that sometimes lingers right on the beach all day long. We expect good clearing and more sunshine means many coastal communities will see warming in to the 70's consistently all next week.