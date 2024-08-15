A few degrees of warming Thursday, another round of breezy sundowner winds

We have very little cloud cover early Thursday morning and another beautiful day ahead. Temperatures warm 3-5 degrees for the entire forecast area, except for south facing beaches which will warm 5-10 degrees from yesterday. Temperatures range in the 70s and 80s by the beaches and 90s plus inland. Not up to advisory level heat but still an important day to follow heat safety guidelines.

Friday remains warm with little cloud cover. Temperatures may rise and fall a few degrees but will likely not be distinguishable. Winds will die down as we head into the overnight, so no Wind Advisories are likely. Enjoy!

The noticeable weather pattern shift begins this weekend where temperatures cool and we have a mild few days before another warm up. High pressure tracks west from Texas and begins to strengthen for the first week of school. Highs climb back ito the 70s and 80s for beach communities while interior areas break past triple digits. Heat Advisories may need to be issued, as temperatures soar 5-10 degrees above average. The extended forecast looks rather stagnant as temperatures rise and fall a few degrees and monsoonal moisture remains east of our area.