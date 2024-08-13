Slight warming Wednesday with Sundowner winds

Temperatures will remain below to near normal for most of the region through this weekend.

Gusty winds are likely across the Santa Barbara southwestern coast over the next few days.

Strong sundowner winds are expected Wednesday and Thursday night, with gusts between 35-50 mph expected. The Santa Ynez mountains are likely to see gusts 25-35 mph. Wind Advisories are likely to be issued for Wednesday evening and Thursday evening for those areas.

Tuesday is expected to be one of the coolest days this week followed by slight warming on Wednesday and Thursday when onshore flow decreases.

Despite the warming trend, temperatures will remain near normal for much for the region, expect for Santa Barbara South Coast which will see temperatures several degrees above normal this week.

Fog is expected in coastal areas Tuesday morning but weak onshore wind will keep the marine layer closer to the ocean.

Many local cities will see temperatures cool down for the weekend.

Low pressure will initiate that weekend cooling on Friday, bringing a drop in temperatures by a few degrees.

They are set to rise back up by a few degrees at the beginning of next week.