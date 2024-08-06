Slight cooling begins Wednesday before another warm up

High pressure continues to bring dangerously warm conditions to inland areas Tuesday.

A cooling trend will start Wednesday but the inland areas will remain very warm.

An excessive heat warning and heat advisory is in effect until 8pm Tuesday for mountains and valleys in SLO, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties with temperatures between 95-110 expected for some interior areas.

Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast for the region on Wednesday.

A breeze will develop in northern SLO County Wednesday evening bringing some relief to areas that are set to continue to experience hot conditions. No strong sundowner winds are expected for the south coast on Wednesday evening.

Some thin fog can be expected in Oxnard, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Lompoc and San Luis Obispo in the early morning hours but most cities will see clearing by 9am.

Comfortable conditions continue for coastal areas through Thursday but a warming trend will kick in for the weekend starting around Friday.

Temperatures are expected to return back to near normal Sunday and into the first half of next week.