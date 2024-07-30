Warming begins Wednesday, inland heat rising

A warming trend is expected to begin Wednesday and continue through early next week, with well above normal temperatures inland by Friday and Saturday and potential heat concerns.

No significant weather concerns are being flagged by the National Weather Service for our area through Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will only rise by a few degrees in most areas over the next few days.

High pressure expands west, closer to our region, on Wednesday.

That high pressure will cause a slow warming trend to develop as we continue into the weekend.

Temperatures will rise by 1-3 degrees each day into the weekend for most areas.

Heat alerts are possible for inland areas starting Friday but nothing has been issued at this time.

Santa Barbara temperatures are expected to peak at 75 on Wednesday for Fiesta Kick Off, stay at 75 on Thursday, then warm to 77 on Friday and Saturday, hitting 78 by Sunday with partly cloudy skies and calm wind conditions, most nights in the high 50s and low 60s so you should pack some extra layers for any nighttime outdoor activities.