End of the month is looking great, Sunday July 28th forecast

A beautiful breezy day despite some early morning fog for our coastal areas. Temperatures today were right at or slightly below normal as a moderate onshore flow continues to hold firm across much of the West Coast. Look for more coastal fog to spread inland overnight with lows expected to dip in to the 60's and 50's. For Sunday, look for a similar clearing pattern with some beaches seeing the fog lingering possibly in to the early afternoon. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's and lower 90's farther inland. Breezy conditions are expected along the western end of the Santa Barbara South Coast, but should stay below advisory thresholds.

Looking ahead, the mild onshore flow will continue through about mid week which is also the end of July. This means temperatures will remain seasonably mild to warm with overnight and early morning fog giving way to abundant sunshine and breezy afternoons. However, just as August kicks in to gear, high pressure is expected to strengthen and migrate more toward the West Coast. Look for warming, especially inland, by Thursday and Friday with heat advisories and warnings being posted for next weekend. Our forecast models are fairly confident and in agreement that we will see very hot temperatures once again. Marine layer will likely remain in play for coastal areas with day to fluctuations dependent on thermal inversions and northerly winds. Beaches will likely be very popular as the inland areas get toasty. Lastly, Monsoonal moisture will also revisit the region by late in the work week. As is always the case with sub tropical moisture, day to monitoring is necessary to keep ahead of what is always a challenging aspect to the forecast.