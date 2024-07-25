Heat wave ends and temperatures go down on Friday

A rather hot day for Thursday as the high pressure continues, but today will be the final day of the lasting heat wave. Conditions start to shift on Friday, as high pressure weakens and onshore flow strengthens.

The excessive heat warning and heat advisory will expire at 10 p.m. Thursday. The excessive heat warning covers the interior valleys and mountain areas, while the heat advisory cover parts of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County inland areas.

Friday as conditions cool, temperatures will drop between 5-10 degrees and by Saturday will be 3-7 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight to morning low clouds will extend further inland for Friday to Sunday. The coasts will see persistent cloud cover for the morning hours on Friday. Areas closer to the beaches may see drizzle during the morning and midday. Temperatures on Friday will be 60s and 70s for the coastal areas, the valleys will be in the 80s and the interior in the 90s.

A wind advisory goes into effect Thursday at 3 p.m. for Santa Barbara county southwestern coast. Wind speeds will be 25-35mph with gusts up to 50mph. The wind advisory expires on Friday at 6 a.m.

By Saturday, a shift in weather pattern will continue. Conditions continue to cool, but will still be warm for the interior. As conditions cool into the beginning of the work week, another round of toasty temperatures will make its way back into the forecast.