Another sweltering hot day on Thursday before a cooldown

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the warmest days of the week as the high pressure continues to sit comfy over the region. Overnight lows have also been on the warmer side.

The National Weather Service has continued its heat alerts, beginning with the excessive heat warning mainly for the interior areas such as Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County valleys and Santa Barbara and Ventura County interior mountains. It will continue to be in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The heat advisory is also in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the Santa Ynez Valley and parts of San Luis Obispo county. If you're headed to the mid state fair this week, remember to practice heat safety.

Onshore flow will decrease Thursday and temperatures for the beaches will be in the high 70s to low 80s. Valleys will be in the 90s and the interior will have another day of triple digits. Areas of dense fog is expected for the morning hours, closer to the beaches. It is expected to clear nicely into the afternoon. Light breezes, as well as sundowner winds will also be in the forecast, but below advisory levels.

Friday will begin a gradual cooling trend as the ridge of high pressure begins to move east again. Onshore flow will increase on Friday, so temperatures will drop 5-10 degrees by the weekend.