Saturday will be hot for the valleys and interior, conditions for the coasts will stay more on the cooler side

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will get hot, mainly for the interior parts of the region. Onshore flow is actually strengthening at the coasts, resulting in warm but not hot temperatures for the beaches. Marine layer will develop overnight bringing fog during the morning hours for Saturday and Sunday. Mostly clear skies are expected by the afternoon.

As mentioned, the valleys and interior will experience the majority of the heat wave. An excessive heat warning will be in effect until next Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County interior Valleys and Santa Barbara and Ventura County interior mountains.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a health alert for the Cuyama, Santa Ynez Valley and parts of Santa Barbara County, as well as the interior mountains. It is urged to take any safety measures needed to remain safe and avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Saturday will be a foggy start for the coasts. Monsoonal moisture is expected to bring humid conditions on Saturday and Sunday, as well as upper level clouds, but not enough to cover the sun. Thunderstorms and dry lightning is possible for the interior mountains of Ventura and Santa Barbara County. Sundowner winds will pick up on Saturday and Sunday as well. The wind gusts are will extra windy, but as of now is below advisory levels.

Temperatures at the beaches will be in the high 70s, very hot for the valleys as temperatures reach high 90s and triple digits for the interior.

Overall, the weekend will be a bit humid, warm and breezy, with morning fog. Start making those plans! If you head to the mid state fair, be safe and take extra sunscreen and water.