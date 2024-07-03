Thursday will be hot for the holiday, bringing many alerts.

The heat wave has approached the region, bringing many alerts and hot weather.

Many areas away from the coast will experience dangerously hot and dry conditions Thursday. For the coastal areas, overnight to morning low clouds will continue Thursday, but is expected to clear nicely and lessen into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued alerts for the region, beginning today and into next week. An excessive heat warning has been issued as of Wednesday until Monday at 6 p.m. A portion of South West California is under this warning. Temperatures will be very hot reaching close to triple digits.

A heat advisory has been issued for Thursday at 11 a.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m. for San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County inland central coast, and Ventura County inland coast.

With the heat alerts it is very important to practice heat safety, stay hydrated, check on loved ones, including pets and practice fire safety during the 4th of July holiday.

A fire weather watch will go into effect Thursday night, until Friday evening for South Santa Barbara County. Sundowner winds are expected to begin Thursday evening. With the heat wave, winds, dry conditions and fireworks, use caution throughout the weekend.

National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement, which remains in effect Thursday morning until Sunday Evening, for the Ventura County beaches. Dangerous rip currents are expected as well as surf heights about 5 feet in a swell with 15-17 second wave periods.

Friday will continue to be excessively hot, into the weekend temperatures will be warm and sundowner winds are expected to go into the weekend. Hot temperatures will last until the next work week, likely to break records over the next seven days.

First Alert Weather will be tracking any changes in alerts through the holiday weekend.