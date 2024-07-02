Heatwave impacts continue Wednesday through weekend

This week's significant heatwave will continue to impact the region Wednesday through next week with dangerously hot temperatures across much of the area.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes in effect 11am Wednesday through 6pm Monday with temps up to 115 possible in our local mountains and valleys. A Heat Advisory goes in effect 11am Thursday until 6pm Sunday for local coastal areas (SLO, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties) with temperatures up to 95 possible.

High temperatures by mid to late week are expected to reach 95 to 105 degrees in many areas away from the coast, with highs upwards of 105 to 115 over interior valleys.

High surf is expected at Ventura County Beaches from Thursday morning through Sunday evening.

Very warm to hot conditions could extend closer to the coast by late this week.

Patchy night to morning dense fog will be possible near the coast Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

On Wednesday there will be about 3 to 6 degrees of warming in our region followed by 4 to 8 degrees of warming expected for the coasts on Thursday, as the marine layer retreats to the beaches.

Temperatures between 4 and 10 degrees above normal are expected Thursday.

Friday will be the warmest day as onshore flow reaches a minimum. Minimal cooling expected this weekend.

Early models indicate this week's heatwave will not break down much over the weekend and will likely extend into next week.