Heat wave begins Tuesday, cooler at the coast

On the first day of July, we begin the month with a heatwave in the forecast. Conditions will likely become dangerous as temperatures soar into the week and weekend.

Despite the overnight and morning fog at the beaches, it will clear nicely into the afternoon hours Tuesday.

A couple of heat alerts to go over, beginning with the excessive heat watch, which goes into effect on Wednesday morning until Sunday night. Areas under the excessive heat watch include the valleys and close to the coastal areas.

An excessive heat warning begins Tuesday morning until Monday morning. Areas under the heat warning include interior portions of the Central Coast. Dangerously hot conditions are expected, so do practice heat safety and remember to stay hydrated and remain in cool areas. Closer to the coast, the heatwave will arrive later in the week, with patchy fog during the overnight hours and morning hours.

Tuesday begins the heatwave as high pressure moves in from the east and the west. Onshore flow will weaken on Tuesday, bringing quicker clearing of the marine layer.

Temperatures at the coast will be in the 70s, valleys will be in the 80s and for the interior highs will be very hot with some areas reaching triple digits. It is important to check on any loved ones and pets as the heat wave begins.

Wednesday will continue the heat wave and 4th of July is looking to be a wonderful day of summer conditions. The coastal areas will see lingering clouds during the morning hours, but will warm up and clear just nicely.