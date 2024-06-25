Slight cooling at the coasts Wednesday, warm for the interior

A cooling trend begins Wednesday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures for the coastal areas. Morning fog and low clouds will slowly return to the beach areas Wednesday. The interior will continue to be hot into Wednesday, with a couple degrees cooler compared to Tuesday. First Alert Weather will be tracking any potential new heat advisories into Wednesday.

Onshore flow will strengthen midweek and high pressure will weaken over the region, bringing the return of clouds for Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Temperatures for Wednesday will be in the 70s for the beaches, 80s for the valleys and 90s for the interior.

Thursday temperatures will lower for a couple degrees. High pressure is likely to return and resume the warm conditions just in time for the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will continue into Thursday, but sunshine will prevail by the afternoon hours.