Tracking a few clouds and warm temperatures Monday

A rather disorganized cloud pattern is expected Monday morning. South facing beaches will likely wake up to clear skies, with the chance of middle to high of clouds streaming in, due to remnants from tropical storm Alberto. Early in the day, there is a slight chance for showers, rainfall amounts will be light and showers will move quickly, its most likely that more rain will fall just off the coast. High temperatures will be pleasant today, coasts will warm into the 60s and 70s near the beaches and the possibility of triple digits inland. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the interior portions of the Central Coast until 8pm, make sure to practice heat safety. Some places will warm back into the triple digits!

Minimal chances expected Tuesday other than an increase in marine layer clouds for the entire area. Due to the disorganized nature on Monday, it is likely that by Tuesday morning the clouds will be slower to develop, but by the early hours they will hug the coast and move inland.

More clouds and fog arrive Wednesday. Some beach areas will be slow to clear and it will be a rather gray day for the coast. Interior areas will be copy and paste, sunny skies and toasty temperatures. The only shift in the weather appears to be this weekend. Onshore flow will strengthen and some places will cool 5-8 degrees.