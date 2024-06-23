Hot temps & Monsoon moisture, forecast for June 24th

Absolutely beautiful weather today with our first weekend of Summer living up to all expectations. We do have some very warm and even hot temperatures for our interior regions. Heat Advisories and Warnings are posted for just all areas once you are a few miles away from the ocean. The official heat advisories and warnings are, for now, posted through Sunday evening. If they get extended in to early next week, we will update and pass the word on to you. For the overnight and in to Monday, look for more patchy coastal fog and temperatures mostly in the 60's However, some of very warmest inland locations could see overnight lows holding in the 70's. For Sunday, fog should. clear along coast with just a few beaches seeing some lingering fog in to the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's with light sea breezes. Inland once again will be very warm to hot with highs well in to the 90's and even low 100's.

One extra forecast variable will be the threat of Monsoonal moisture streaming up from the southeast. It's that time of year when sub tropical moisture and even ex hurricanes or storms can drift all the way to the West Coast. A slight chance for thunderstorms can't be ruled out on Monday afternoon. Always tricky to forecast as this takes all the right ingredients to come together for anything to occur in our region. We will monitor closely and keep the radars running.

Looking ahead, gradual cooling for our inland areas is expected as we head in to next week. This means more 90's to about 100 degrees will be expected by mid week. Coastal areas will likely see more fog and slight cooling through the work week. Highs will linger in the 60's and 70's. Forecast models once again see another possible up tick in heat as we head in to next weekend.