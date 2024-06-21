Pleasant conditions for Friday

A significant warming trend begins today. Hot conditions are expected especially for the interior. Places like Paso Robles will be hitting triple digits. Sunny skies will return for this Friday, it is possible some cloud cover may make its way through, but it will clear. Hazy conditions may be the most that is seen from the cloud cover.

National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys beginning Saturday at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday. Weather will be extremely hot, so it is important to check on any relatives and check on pets.

A excessive heat watch beginning Saturday morning into Sunday evening has been issued for northern and southern Ventura County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains

Temperatures at the beaches will be in the 70s and 80s in the valleys. The interior will have hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s reaching close to triple digits.

Saturday will continue the hot weather. It is expected to be the hottest day of the week. It's possible coastal areas will see the thin marine layer with cooler temperatures compared to the rest of the region. Sunday will cool into Monday for the region.