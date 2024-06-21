Hot first weekend of summer, heat alerts Saturday

Much of interior Southern California will be under heat alerts this weekend, including portions of the Central Coast.

Hot and warm conditions will continue into the work week.

Coastal areas will be cooler as usual but very warm temperatures are expected across the region this weekend with mostly dry conditions.

An Excessive Heat warming goes in effect Saturday 10am to Sunday 8pm with dangerously hot conditions and temperatures up to 105 expected in the Ventura County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Mountains.

A Heat Advisory goes in effect from 10am Saturday until 8pm Sunday with temperatures up to 100 degrees expected in the Cuyama Valley and SLO County Mountains and Valleys.

Marine layer and dense morning fog is expected near the coast and coastal valleys this weekend through next week despite the warm temperatures.

Warm conditions are set to last through next week with slight cooling at the end of next week.