Wind alerts and nice weather for Tuesday

Very thin marine layer could return Tuesday morning depending on your microclimate. Clouds will dissipate early in the morning due to the wind. Northwest north winds will shift to north east. Due to the consistent wind during the Post fire, it is important to keep an eye on air quality for any sensitive groups.

A red flag warning has reached the Ventura County mountains, it will be in effect until Tuesday at 6 p.m. Low relative humidity is a concern, meaning with the heat, wind and dry conditions fire danger is high. Continue to practice fire safety.

National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez mountains today at 3 p.m. until Wednesday at 3 a.m. Wind speed will be between 25-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Temperatures will continue to be warm for Tuesday with 70s at the beaches, inland will feel 70s and 80s, while the interior will feel high 80s.

Wednesday we will see a shift in temperatures. Cooler conditions will impact our region, but after a couple days, we will see a slight increase in warmth just in time for the weekend.