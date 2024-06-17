Warm weather continues into Monday

After a warm and windy weekend, temperatures will drop a few degrees for your Monday. Wind speed is expected extend into Monday evening as strong northwest to north winds impact the central coast.

A high wind warning will be in effect through Monday afternoon with gusts up to 55 mph for parts of the central coast and Santa Barbara county.

National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and it is in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday for the Santa Ynez Western Mountains and Santa Barbara County. Wind speeds will be 30-40mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

National Weather Service issued an air quality alert, which will be in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for parts of Ventura County, due to the Post Fire.

Temperatures will be in the 70s at the beaches, 80s for the valleys and interior.

Temperatures will cool compared to the hot weekend , but we will continue still see summer-like conditions through the latter half of the work week.