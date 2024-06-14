Friday will be hot with wind in parts of the region

A shift in weather conditions begins today. Warmer temperatures and windy conditions will be in the forecast. North westerly winds will push out the marine layer and bring sunnier skies.

Offshore flow will begin to strengthen, so clouds will be less dense through the morning at the beaches, resulting in better clearing.

There is a wind advisory that goes in effect from 3pm Friday to 6pm Saturday for the Ventura County mountains and South Santa Barbara with expected wind speeds up to 55 mph.

A high wind watch goes in effect on Saturday at 6pm until Sunday at 11am for the Santa Barbara County mountains, the Santa Barbara south coast, and Santa Ynez mountains with winds up to 65 mph possible. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. It may be time to bring in any outdoor items that can be easily knocked over.

Temperatures for today will be pleasant, 70s at the beaches, 80s for the valleys and the interior will see sunny skies with temperatures hitting the 90s and shy of the 100s!

Temperatures will return to seasonal conditions by Sunday. So enjoy the warm weather and sunny skies!