June starts off with more fog, forecast for Sunday

First day of June pretty much carried on with the May fog pattern without missing a step. Overall onshore pattern remains solid with more clouds, breezy to gusty northwesterly wind and a wide mix of temperatures. A Wind Advisory will stay in effect for portions of Hollister Ranch or Point Conception south east to about Gaviota. Gusts could exceed 35 mph through Saturday evening and in to early Sunday. Fog will push inland for most areas aside from Gaviota where the wind could keeps things clear. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50's. Sunday will see the fog staying persistent for coastal areas with good clearing expected inland. Look for highs to be in the 60's for the beaches to the 70's and 80's inland.

Looking ahead, high pressure will build slightly though about mid week which means further warming for interior areas. With the very cold ocean and lack of very strong high pressure, the marine layer will likely continue to hug the coast. This means our beaches will stay on the cool to mild side with perhaps quicker clearing of the fog. Inland areas will see plenty of sunshine and warm to even hot temps in the 80's and 90's. Slight cooling is expected as the onshore flow deepens for the second half of the work week.