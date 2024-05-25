Sunday forecast looks nice, May 26th

Better clearing today as the marine layer retreated for much of the region with just a few lingering clouds through the day. Look for a similar pattern on Sunday and on in to Memorial Day Monday. Overnight lows will dip in to the 50's and upper 40's. Low clouds and fog will likely be widespread for the morning hours. Clearing is expected for most areas, but like today, some pockets of fog could linger through the day. Highs will be mostly in the 60's and 70's.

For Memorial Day, we continue to see the marine layer hanging around, but two key ingredients will hopefully keep the recent pattern of expected clearing by mid day. One is a lack of a strong thermal inversion that helps to trap the moist air and hold the fog in place. The second is a decent northerly wind which as long as it stays more north and not northwest, helps to scour out the fog with dry air from the north. No matter what Mother Nature decides for our forecast fog wise on Memorial Day, we should see a decent and or nice day with mostly mild temperatures running slightly below normal for this time of year. Looking beyond the holiday, slight warming is expected with less fog by mid week and beyond in to the start of June.