May Gray trend into next week

If you guessed more clouds are in the forecast, you would be correct! Tons of clouds fill the sky for the first half of the morning. A slight warming trend begins and most of the area will see temperatures near seasonal averages. Expect highs to be in the 60s & 70s near the beaches and upper 70s and 80s inland. California Valley will near 90 degrees! Winds pick back up tonight and help cloud development meaning... you guessed it.... more clouds!

More misting and drizzle occur Friday morning. High pressure dominates Southern California, this may help clearing by the evening. Some areas will see partly to mostly sunny skies while other beaches fail to clear. Temperatures will vary by a degree or so.

Saturday and into the weekend clouds will appear each morning, a little better clearing by the evening. Temperatures will only fluctuate by a degree or so all the way into next week. The only weather pattern change in the near future appears to be into the second half of next week. A low pressure system could enter the area, causing cooler temperatures and strong winds.