Tracking a relentless May Grey pattern Wednesday

It will be another misty morning for the Central Coast. Clouds will be stubborn and may not clear by the evening. This will impact our temperatures, we will see a slight cooldown and its likely Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Highs will be around 5 degrees below average, ranging in the 60s an 70s. The interior will be a degree or two above average, since they have no marine influence. Expect temperatures near Cuyama and California Valley to warm into the upper 70s. Winds by Wednesday evening will be strong, but just below advisory levels.

The marine layer is back Thursday and brings the chance of drizzle yet again. Grab a sweater as you head out the door as temperatures will be slow to warm up. Highs struggle to climb back into the 60s near the coast while the interior will easily spike back into the upper 70s. It will be a rather breezy night, but winds will have minor impact.

Minimal difference expected Friday. The relentless May Grey pattern brings wet and cloudy mornings with minimal clearing each evening. Mild temperatures occur through the weekend. Monday and Tuesday appear to fall under the same stagnant pattern. The extended forecast shows cloudy and cool mornings and a wide array of clearing patterns.