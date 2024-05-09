Thursday will be warm with morning clouds

This week has been a great spring-like week. Temperatures have seen slight changes and will continue to be around the same range, but cool mornings will start to be in the forecast.

A surf advisory is still in effect along the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central coast beaches until 9 a.m. Thursday. Waves will be 7 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents.

For parts of the region low clouds will stick around longer on Thursday morning. The sun will make an appearance later into the morning, bringing nice temperatures.

Low clouds will increase for each morning and night for the rest of the week and into the weekend as onshore flow increases. Beach areas may see cloud coverage into the afternoon, but should see clear skies by end of day.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper to mid 70s. For the valley areas, temperatures will be in the mid 70s to low 80s. Warmer temperatures are expected for parts of the interior and clearer skies are expected through Saturday.

By next week, a cooling trend will be in effect from the onshore flow, but there will not be a big change in temperatures. The valley areas will see temperatures start to rise in to the mid to high 70s by next week bringing another great week of spring-like temperatures.