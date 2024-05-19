Foggy forecast for Monday May 20th

Marine layer once again dominated our Sunday with just a few peeks of sunshine along the coast if you were lucky. Temperatures remain very cool for the cloudy beaches while most inland areas faired better with highs in the 70's and low 80's. One exception was Ojai where the marine layer kept a heavy cloud cover which kept the temperature much cooler than normal. The fog and cool temps will continue through the night and in to early Monday with patchy drizzle and reduced visibilities possible. Highs on Monday will stay cooler than normal with temperatures only expected to reach in to the 60's and very low 70's.

Looking ahead, low pressure will dive in from the north early in the new work week. This will cool things down inland and keep the heavy cloud cover in play along with more northerly winds. The wind direction could make for an interesting dynamic for the Santa Barbara South Coast and northwestern Ventura County. If the winds stay mainly north and not northwest, we could see more sunshine just for that stretch of the coast and maybe slightly warmer temperatures. This could also bring a Wind Advisory for the Gaviota region and west toward Point Conception Monday night. For all other areas, the cool northerly flow will make for a pretty chilly Monday. By mid week, the onshore flow continues with slightly warmer temperatures returning to inland areas and very little change for most of the coast. Overall, no big shocks or big changes are seen at this time in the extended forecast.