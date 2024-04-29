Windy and warm weather continues on Tuesday

After a slightly warmer and gorgeous weekend, the picture-perfect weather will continue through the work week. Offshore flow to the north and weak onshore flow to the east will keep most of the marine layer away, save for a few patches on Monday night. Skies will be sunny on Tuesday with again, a little marine layer here and there at night.

Northwest to northerly winds stay gusty into Tuesday, after which they will diminish. There is a wind advisory in place in the Santa Ynez Range, Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, and on the Southwest Coast until 3:00 pm on Tuesday. Gusts will be up to 50 mph.

There is also a high surf advisory on the Central Coast until 2:00 am Wednesday. Breaking waves will be 8 to 12 feet and rip currents will be especially strong.

A ridge of high pressure over the state will bring even warmer temperatures on Tuesday. The morning lows will be in the 40s to 50s. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s on the coast, and in the mid to upper 70s inland.

Winds will die down on Wednesday. Offshore flow will weaken a little, but temperatures will hardly change, staying seasonal. Thursday may be even warmer with a little push of offshore flow.

With an approaching trough of low pressure, we will revert back to onshore flow on Friday. It will bring back some marine layer and initiate a cooldown. Temperatures will cool through the weekend, putting us back into the 60s to 70s. The marine layer will deepen, but conditions will likely stay dry.