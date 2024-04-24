Disorganized clouds & very cool temperatures Wednesday, April 24th

The South Central Coast saw some great clearing due to strong winds on Tuesday, this allows overnight temperatures to plummet as the heat near the surface rises up into the upper atmosphere. It will be an extra chilly Wednesday morning! The cloud pattern near the South Coast and towards Ventura will be a little tricky as some clouds will form but the clearing pattern will be similar to Tuesday. Even with the added sunshine, temperatures will really struggle to reach into the 50s and 60s near the beaches. It will be an unseasonably cool and breezy day. More clouds and dense fog will develop in some areas overnight.

Ventura and Santa Barbara will likely see a few clouds to start Thursday morning, but not nearly as gloomy as the first half of the week. Clouds cover will be rather spiratic as we track showers. Spotty showers develop off the coastal waters and raise our rain chances to a 20%. Expect some occasional drizzle and mist, mainly closer to dinner time.

Very light rain could persist Friday morning. By Friday afternoon we will see clouds clearing out and dry conditions. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be dry, sunny and pleasant. By Monday most of the area will be a degree or two above average.