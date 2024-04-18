Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures Thursday

Dense marine layer clouds will greet us Thursday morning. These low level clouds and fog may be so dense, visibility will be reduced. Due to winds and a temperature inversion, these clouds will linger through lunch and may be stubborn to clear in other areas. Due to an increase in sea breeze, temperatures will cool a few degrees but it will be another mild day. Max temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s, a few degrees below seasonal averages. The marine layer develops early this evening, along with areas of dense fog in the valleys.

A thin marine layer develops Friday morning. Brisk morning temperatures are expected due to a slight decrease in clouds. The Central Coast will warm up quickly and temperatures will be closer to average.

I am tracking a beautiful warming trend into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days of the extended forecast before we cool back off to start next week. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s, with bright skies. Winds will be calm and offshore, so those allergies may kick up. Monday through Wednesday of next week will b e cooler and cloudier. Some lower clouds and fog develop each morning.