Tuesday April 16th Forecast

Winds switch to offshore Tuesday, meaning temperatures will warm. Highs will soar back to average if not a few degrees above. Expect 70s and 80s today with mostly sunny skies by the evening. Winds may breezy at times but it will be perfect for a day in the park.

The marine layer and clouds will return Wednesday and it will be a rather dreary morning. Clouds will hug the coast for the first half of the morning and then will retreat back to the ocean by the evening. Once the sun breaks through the clouds temperatures will warm and highs will be close to the previous day. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the workweek.

High pressure keeps the weather steady on Thursday. Marine clouds appear once again and will stick around until noon. Skies turn partly to mostly sunny and highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Very minimal day to day difference will occur for the remainder of the week. It will finally be a dry weekend with sunny skies and warm temperatures.