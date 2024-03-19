A picture perfect first day of spring!

Happy first day of spring! Low pressure brought some added moisture to the mountains and even a small, fast moving cell over Santa Barbara on Monday afternoon. Due to added moisture and a chilly night, some fog and low clouds have developed Tuesday morning. Onshore flow brings the possibility for the marine layer to form and helps clouds stick around the coastal areas. Skies begin to turn mostly sunny by the later half of the day and a fantastic Tuesday is on tap. Increased sea breeze will cool temperatures by a few degrees from yesterday, highs will range into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Most of the coverage area will still be above average. More clouds and fog will develop near the beaches Tuesday night. and overnight lows fall into the upper 40s and 50s.

Wednesday will be calm and pleasant. The cooling trend continues and highs will warm to 60s and 70s, right near average. We will see more low clouds and fog to start the morning. A similar clearing pattern can be expected and by the afternoon most areas will be mostly sunny.

Thursday will be calm, cooler and cloudier. We are tracking another potent low pressure system that will likely develop in the Pacific Northwest. This will cool temperatures well below average. We can expect cloudier skies, highs in the upper 50s and 60s and sweater weather! Models show the slight chance rain for Saturday through Monday of next week. Rainfall amount appear to be light and this system will bring smaller impacts.