Feeling like summer Monday, March 18th

Some areas of fog and cloud cover developed Sunday night. Expect to run into areas of reduced visibility Monday morning when traveling on the 101 near Santa Ynez and by Gaviota. That pesky upper level low will continue to impact the forecast area today. It brings a 20% chance of thunderstorms to higher terrain and even a small chance for coastal areas. Winds will be a problem in the mountains as the could mix down to the surface and bring 50mph wind gusts at times. Along with some wind concerns, we have the possibility for some dry lightning concerns in higher elevations. While most fire fuels are still damp from previous rainstorms, its important to note that fires could still occur. Highs for the day will warm into the 70s.

Tuesday is the first day of spring! More fog and clouds could reduce visibility Tuesday morning. Utilize low beams and allow for some extra time to make it to your destination. Clouds begin to clear in a similar fashion to the previous day and it will be another above average and picture perfect day. Highs climb back into the 70s and skies turn partly to mostly sunny. It will be the perfect beach day, make sure to grab some sunscreen!

Wednesday will be calm and pleasant, as high pressure sits over the area. Thursday into the weekend is where the next weather pattern shift will occur. Were tracking another area of low pressure that could bring rain, cooler temperatures and clouds.