Mild and breezy weather continues into the weekend

Our upper level low near the California and Arizona border has continued to drop southward. It brought us a few extra clouds in the southlands, including a few sprinkles (only trace amounts) to the Ventura County mountains. There's a slight chance of a few sprinkles returning again on Saturday in the eastern Ventura County due to wraparound moisture.

For most of the region, however, skies will be very clear with offshore flow. Winds will be breezy again on Saturday afternoon. Low temperatures will sit mostly in the 30s to 40s. High temperatures will hardly change, mostly in the upper 60s. Conditions will be very similar on Sunday, making for a mild St. Patrick's Day.

Temperatures will warm a bit on Monday and stay warm on Tuesday. A few valley areas could reach the mid 70s, which will be a few degrees above average.

Troughing will likely run down the West Coast on Wednesday, cooling temperatures by a couple of degrees. Thursday will cool a little further, with many cities returning to the 60s. The return of onshore flow would allow a patchy marine layer as well.