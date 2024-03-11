A cloudy, cooler Monday ahead

We may wake up to a slight drizzle along Monday morning as a very weak low pressure system crosses over Northern California. Rain amounts will be trace, if any precipitation makes it to the ground. Skies will stay mostly cloudy for the first half of the day and will clear slightly by the evening. Monday will be the coolest of the next 7, so grab another layer as you leave for work! Highs rise back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s and 50s and some clouds and fog may develop.

Clouds hug the coast Tuesday morning and some areas of fog will reduce visibility. A slight chance for very light rain hangs around, as a weak front passes over the viewing area. Rain chances appear to be confined to the northern half of the viewing area. By the afternoon, clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will climb back into the 60s.

Wednesday will be warmer, brighter and one of the nicest days of the week! Winds transition from onshore to strong offshore, meaning hotter drier air will warm us up. Highs will be back to above average and will range in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Thursday through the weekend will be rather mundane, calm and pleasant. The only difference each day will be cloud cover and slight change in winds.