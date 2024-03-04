A blustery and cool Monday morning

We saw drier and brighter conditions Sunday and that warming and drying trend persists into Monday. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will warm a few degrees. Expect temperatures into the lower to middle 60s. Even with a warming and drying trend the entire Central Coast will still be below average.

Tuesday will be calm and pleasant during the first half of the day. By the evening hours another area of low pressure moves in, bringing cooler and unstable air. Max temperatrues will climb into the 60s and clouds will increase into the night. Winds will pick up with this system but appear to be just below advisory levels.

It appears as though the rain from this system will not begin until very early Wednesday morning. Showers will be short lived and will only produce light amounts of precipitation. As of now its looking like a quarter to half of an inch with the possibility of an inch in the higher elevations. By Thursday the storm system will exit the area we fall into a stagnant weather pattern to end the week.