A dense marine layer may bring drizzle Thursday morning

The marine layer formed early Thursday morning and will continue to deepen throughout the first few hours of the day. With the deepening of these clouds, we have the slight chance for light drizzle to occur. Clouds will be very stubborn and its possible some beaches may not see any clearing. The first cold front in a series of fronts will pass through Thursday and will cool the entire area pretty significantly from what we saw Wednesday.

Our second round of cold fronts quickly approach Friday, cooling temperatures down further and bringing the chance of showers. Rainfall amounts with this front will be smaller, expect to see a quarter of an inch to half an inch in some areas. Our next front arrives Friday night into Saturday morning with the heaviest rainfall occurring Saturday afternoon. Although this will be some moderately heavy rain at times, since the storm system is so cold, there will be less available moisture, meaning less rain. South facing beaches may see up to two inches while maybe an inch elsewhere. Since these systems are so cold, expect to see a significant difference in temperatures this weekend. Highs will struggle to climb into the middle top upper 50s. Almost a 20 degree difference from Wednesday!

We have a slight chance for showers Sunday morning, but by the afternoon we begin to dry out. Temperatures will try to warm up but highs will only make it into the upper 50s, so grab a sweater as you head out the door. Winds will finally calm down and another small break is in the cards starting next week. Monday and most of Tuesday will be dry and brighter before more rain begins Tuesday night into Wednesday.