Tracking the warmest day of the week, Wednesday February 28th

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Patchy fog may create reduced visibility for the first few hours of the morning, but most of the clouds will clear out and it will be another bright and sunny day.

Our first cold front in a series of storm systems will bring cooler, moist air on Thursday. This system will cause temperatures to tumble about 8 degrees in some areas and it will be a noticeably cooler and cloudier day. We have the chance for a very light drizzle near the beaches due to a dense marine layer and some low level clouds. Rain amounts will be very light and highs will struggle to reach into the lower to middle 60s.

Our next storm system approaches right behind the first front. These next set of storms will bring some of the coolest arctic air of the season. By the time the last front moves through, which timing appears to be Sunday, the entire Central Coast will cool well below average. Highs will creep into the middle 50s and it will definitely be sweater weather! As far as rainfall with this system, over the 2-3 day timespan we can expect three quarters of an inch near coastal beaches to an inch and a half in the mountains. So while its still moderate amounts of rainfall, its not a high impact storm. Since these systems are so cold, snow levels plummet. Snow will be a big concern near resort levels as upwards of a foot of snow is expected near Big Bear. By Sunday morning, snow levels fall to an impressive 3,000FT meaning areas like Broadcast Peak could see a dusting. Frigid air will linger until Monday before being pushed east. We begin a very slight warming trend Monday into Tuesday and temperatures will struggle to rebound back to normal.