Slight chance of Tuesday morning showers, drying and warming by the evening

We have a slight chance for light rainfall Tuesday morning but most areas will wake up to dry and foggy weather. Clouds will slowly begin to dissipate and temperatures will warm nicely. We will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday and highs will range in the middle 60s. Winds pick up slightly this afternoon, but not wind advisories have been issued yet. It will be a calm and pleasant evening!

High pressure pushes cooler moist air out and replaces it with a warm and dry airmass. Luckily for us, this means warmer weather and Wednesday will likely be the warmest of the workweek. Highs will range into the middle to upper 60s and it will be a nice break from the gloom and rain. Overnight lows will cool down into the 40s and 50s with the possibility of fog formation.

Warmer temperatures and sunny skies wont last for long. By Thursday, onshore flow will increase, causing temperatures to cool and an increase in clouds. We are tracking our next series of storms arriving this weekend. As of now, these storms will bring more precipitation than Monday, and appears to be a moderate series of storms.