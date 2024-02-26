Light rainfall begins Monday, tracking dry and warmer weather into the workweek.

Clouds cover the Central Coast Monday morning and will increase throughout the day. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler and most of the area will see highs in the middle to upper 60s. A rather cool low pressure system off the coast will continue to spin up moisture, creating an unstable atmosphere for Southern California. The low pressure system moves southeast and brings light, showery weather with it. Rain amounts with this system will be rather unimpressive as amounts are trending from a tenth of an inch to half an inch. Some areas will likely stay dry. Most data shows very small and fast moving showers continuing into Monday night but clearing by rush hour Tuesday.

Tuesday morning will be foggy and drier. Most clouds will clear out by the afternoon and it will be a rather pleasant day. A ridge of high pressure will warm temperatures up almost 6 degrees from the previous day! High pressure sticks around for a while and kicks off a warming trend into the workweek. Skies will be sunnier and it will be the perfect day for the park!

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, warmer and calm. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and winds stay northeasterly and under advisory levels. Another weather pattern shift begins Friday into the weekend. This potent low pressure will be bringing more rainfall and has potential for moderate impacts. Of course, low pressure systems are sporadic and the path will determine how the weekend will look. Temperatures begin to cool again back into the 60s.