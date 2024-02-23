A fantastic Friday ahead

Weak offshore flow is preventing fog formation for most areas. There are some visibility concerns oin California valley and Gaviota, so make sure to use caution. All clouds clear today and warmer and hot air dominate the area. High pressure is sitting over Southern California, this means that winds will transition to offshore, and temperatures will warm. Highs will be well above average, with some areas into the upper 60s and a handful of 70s! It will be a taste of summer so get out and head to the beaches.

Saturday morning will be chilly. We may see a slight increase in clouds but temperatures will stay above average and highs will only be a degree or two less than the previous day. It will be another great day to be out and about!

Two weaker areas of low pressure will combine off the coastal waters and will quickly approach the Central Coast. Rain could arrive as early as Sunday night, and rain amounts are trending lighter. The entire Central Coast will likely see a half of an inch or rain or less. Some areas will see a tenth of an inch to trace amounts. Some light rain could continue Tuesday but by Wednesday and Thursday we begin to dry out and warm right back up.