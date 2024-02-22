Perfect day for a picnic! Thursday, February 22nd forecast.

Dense fog developed late Wednesday night and may still impact the coastal valleys Thursday morning. Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler today as onshore flow strengthens. With onshore flow we may see the marine layer develop. Lower clouds will dissipate and mostly sunny skies prevail by the afternoon. Highs will be back into the lower to middle 60s. Overnight lows fall back into the 30s and 40s.

It will be another cool morning. The marine layer will likely blanket the coastal areas before clearing to bright and sunny skies once again. Once the sun is out, it will warm us up quickly and Friday will be the warmest day of the week! Highs will be near average and climb up into the upper 60s and lower 70s! It will be a little taste of summer, so get out and enjoy.

Sadly the warmer and dry conditions only last a few days. Soak up the sunshine while you can as the next low pressure system approaches. High pressure gets kicked out of the way, replacing the warmer and dry air with a moist and cooler airmass. Temperatures fall Saturday through the beginning of next week. Wet weather swirls around this low pressure system and will b-line for the coast, arriving Saturday and Sunday. Heaviest rainfall appears to be Sunday into Monday, but as we know, low pressure systems are sporadic and move with uncertainty. Rainfall amounts look to be lighter than previous storms but the soil simple cannot handle much more precipitation, thats why we will monitor this storm closely.