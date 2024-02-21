Quick moving showers continue Wednesday morning, drying out and clearing skies by the late afternoon

It will be another damp and foggy morning due to the extra precipitation from the latest storm. Storm totals were around half of an inch in Santa Barbara to three quarters of an inch in Ventura County. These smaller rainfall rates still added to the rainfall totals, 4 day totals are close to 4 inches in Santa Barbara and 5 inches down in Ventura. Luckily, we get a small break from the wet weather and clouds will clear. Cooler air settles over the area, causing a slight cooldown in temperatures, compared to yesterday. Highs will be back into the lower to middle 60s and it will be a rather pleasant day.

High pressure forms off the coast Wednesday, warming temperatures and drying us out. Early morning fog formation is possible but clouds will decrease and a mostly sunny and warmer day is in store. Get outside and enjoy the calm conditions. Highs will be mild and most of the area will see upper 60s, so put those jackets and umbrellas away for now!

Expect warmer temperatures Thursday. Skies will be bright and sunny! The marine layer returns Friday, clouds will hug the beaches and will be stubborn and may not clear. Low pressure replaces high pressure and brings in cooler and moist air. Our next cold front will appear Friday night into Saturday and disorganized and unsettled wet weather continues into Tuesday.